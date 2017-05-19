Kellan Lutz, Matthew Modine Join John Travolta’s ‘Speed Kills’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kellan Lutz, Matthew Modine, James Remar, and Amaury Nolasco have joined John Travolta in speedboat racing saga “Speed Kills,” Variety has learned.

John Luessenhop is directing from a script he co-wrote with David Aaron Cohen. Production is launching in San Juan, P.R., and Miami Beach, Fla., on May 30.

Hannibal Classics is selling worldwide rights to the picture and expects sales to be completed by the end of the Cannes Film Festival.

“Speed Kills” is inspired by the life of speedboat racing champion Donald Aronow, who also created boat brands including Donzi Marine, Blue Thunder, and Cigarette. Travolta will play Aronow, who was murdered in 1987 in Miami. Katheryn Winnick is set to play the role of Lillian Aronow, a former Wilhelmina model and the second wife of Aronow.

Hannibal Classics’ Richard Rionda Del Castro is producing the film with Oscar Generale and Luillo Ruiz of the Pimienta Film Company in Puerto Rico. Travolta will executive produce alongside Anson Downes and Linda Favila as well as Walter Josten of Blue Rider Pictures and Hannibal’s Patricia Eberle, Cam Cannon, Lindsey Roth, Farouk Hadef, Jamal Sannan, and Grace Collins.

Lutz, known for the Twilight movies and “The Legend of Hercules,” will play a boating rival to Aronow who also smuggles drugs and has ties to the mafia. Modine will play the role of George H.W. Bush, one of Aronow’s closest friends.

Remar, best known for “Sex and the City, will play mobster Meyer Lansky. “Prison Break” star Nolasco will be portraying a DEA agent.

Rionda Del Castro’s previous films include “USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage” and “Vengeance: A Love Story.”