Fox has promoted Keith Feldman to president of worldwide home entertainment. He replaces Mike Dunn, who was promoted last year to be Fox’s president of product strategy and consumer business development.

In his new role, Feldman will oversee the sales and rental of Fox films and shows, both in their disc and digital forms. He will continue to report to Dunn.

His promotion comes as the home entertainment market is grappling with shifting consumer tastes — more people are streaming content than renting Blu-rays and DVDs. As part of that evolution, Feldman will work on new and emerging formats such as Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD and virtual reality, and will maintain relationships with retailers like Google Play, Walmart, and Amazon.

Feldman takes charge of a unit that has offices in 16 countries and that distributes products in more than 100 countries.

“Keith is an exceptional global executive that has boldly advanced our transactional businesses,” said Dunn in a statement. “As we continue to navigate the rapidly shifting media landscape and evolving consumer habits, his experience, leadership and proven business acumen perfectly position him to drive the division forward.”

Feldman previously served as president of worldwide distribution for the home entertainment division.