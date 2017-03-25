As Richard Curtis prepares to launch the upcoming quasi-sequel to his 2003 hit “Love Actually,” he took a moment to reflect on the triumphant careers of the film’s cast.

In an op-ed written for The Radio Times, the “Love Actually” writer-director said it has been a “particular delight” for him to see how “brilliantly” the cast has blossomed over the years. He went on to recall a, retrospectively, comical comment from star Keira Knightley: She said her next project was “some pirate thing – probably a disaster,” of course referring to the hugely successful “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise that eventually catapulted the actress’ career.

Curtis also commented on the success of the film’s other stars and their subsequent careers: “Andrew Lincoln had never come across, let alone killed, the Walking Dead. Chiwetel Ejiofor hadn’t been a slave for five minutes, let alone 12 years,” he said of the respective “Walking Dead” and “12 Years a Slave” stars.

Curtis’ contemplative piece comes on the heels of Friday’s U.K. debut of the brief sequel of sorts to “Love Actually,” titled “Red Nose Day Actually” — a part of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day 2017. The short film will explore what the cast members of “Love Actually” are currently up to.

“I know the film is very much not everyone’s cup of tea, but I’ve been surprised ever since it came out, and so grateful, that some people are really fond of it,” Curtis concluded in his op-ed. “So I hope that a lot of you will turn on to BBC1 on Red Nose Day to see the mini-sequel and maybe find it in your hearts to give a bit of cash to save and change a lot of lives, at home and abroad. What a strange and delightful outcome that would be for our little, old, slightly chaotic ‘All I Want for Christmas’ Christmas film.”