Kees van Oostrum Re-Elected President of American Society of Cinematographers

The board of governors of the American Society of Cinematographers has re-elected Kees van Oostrum to a second term as president of the organization.

The Amsterdam native was elected a year ago to a one-year term, succeeding Richard Crudo. The organization, now in its 98th year, has 370-plus active members and 200 associate members from ancillary segments of the industry. Membership is by invitation only.

The ASC board also elected officers for the 2017-2018 term, including Bill Bennett, John Simmons, and Cynthia Pusheck as vice presidents; Levie Isaacks as treasurer; David Darby as secretary; and Isidore Mankofsky as sergeant-at-arms.

“As an organization, we are focused on education, international outreach, diversity, and preservation of our heritage,” van Oostrum said. “Over the past year, we expanded our Master Class program internationally to Toronto and China. We launched a Chinese version of American Cinematographer magazine.”

He also noted that the ASC is preparing for a third International Cinematography Summit and has additional initiatives planned after presenting two “Day of Inspiration” events in Los Angeles and New York, which were designed to inspire female cinematographers and crewmembers.

The 2017-2018 ASC regular board members include: Paul Cameron, Russell Carpenter, Curtis Clark, Richard Crudo, George Spiro Dibie, Fred Elmes, Victor J. Kemper, Stephen Lighthill, Karl-Walter Lindenlaub, Woody Omens, Robert Primes, Cynthia Pusheck, John Simmons, John Toll, and Amy Vincent. Roberto Schaefer, Dean Cundey, Lowell Peterson, Steven Fierberg, and Stephen Burum are the alternate board members.

Van Oostrum is the chairman and originator of the ASC Master Classes, which take place several times a year. He’s been nominated for Emmys for his work on the telefilms “Miss Rose White” and “Return to Lonesome Dove,” which won the 1994 ASC Award. He also received ASC Award nominations for “The Burden of Proof,” “Medusa’s Child,” and “Spartacus.”

Van Oostrum shot the Emmy-winning documentary “The Last Chance.” He current serves as director of photography on “The Fosters,” which airs on Freeform. He has more than 80 credits, including “Gettysburg” and “Gods and Generals.”