Keegan-Michael Key is joining “Moonlight” star Trevante Rhodes, Boyd Holbrook and Olivia Munn on Fox’s “The Predator,” a reboot of the “Predator” alien action franchise that launched in 1987.

Shane Black is directing from a script by Fred Dekker. John Davis, Joel Silver, and Lawrence Gordon — who produced the original — are producing. Fox has already slotted “The Predator” for a Feb. 9, 2018 opening.

Plot details are under wraps other than the usual plot of an extraterrestrial monster facing off against earthlings. “Narcos” star Holbrook replaced Benicio del Toro to become the first major casting, announced in October, and Rhodes came on board this week.

The original was directed by John McTiernan and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, and Jesse Ventura as commandos attempting to rescue hostages while being stalked in a jungle in Central America by a fearsome extra-terrestrial, played by Kevin Peter Hall.

Key is best known for the Comedy Central sketch show “Key and Peele” with Jordan Peele. His first major role came in “Tomorrowland” and Peele starred in “Keanu” last year. Key also starred in Mike Birbiglia’s summer’s comedy “Don’t Think Twice” and in Fox’s James Franco-Bryan Cranston comedy “Why Him?”

Key is repped by UTA, Principato-Young Entertainment and Bloom Hergott.