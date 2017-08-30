Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder Reunite for ‘Destination Wedding’

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have reunited to star in “Destination Wedding,” a new romantic comedy from former “Mad About You” lead writer and executive producer Victor Levin. Production on the film, which is fully financed by The Fyzz Facility, recently wrapped in central California.

Reeves and Ryder star as two miserable and unpleasant wedding guests who develop a mutual affection despite themselves over the course of the weekend event. The film marks the two actors’ third big-screen collaboration since first working together 25 years ago on Francis Ford Coppola’s “Bram Stoker’s Dracula.” They later reteamed for Richard Linklater’s 2006 film “A Scanner Darkly.”

“When comedy is seated in character and truth it’s both funny and moving, and on that basis Vic’s screenplay is one of the best I’ve read in a long time,” said producer Robert Jones. “Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves are wonderfully skilful actors and their chemistry on-screen truly brings these irascible characters to life.”

“Destination Wedding” is produced by Gail Lyon for Sunshine Pictures, Elizabeth Dell for Two Camel Films, and Jones for The Fyzz Facility, which provided full financing. Cassian Elwes of Elevated Films and The Fyzz Facility’s Wayne Marc Godfrey serve as executive producers. It marks Levin’s sophomore feature as a director following 2014’s “5 to 7.”

WME, Lawrence Kopeikin and Elwes are representing the film. Reeves and Levin are repped by WME. Ryder is repped by The Gersh Agency and Anonymous Content and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.