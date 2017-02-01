Keanu Reeves will star in the romantic thriller “Siberia” from director Matthew Ross.

IM Global is launching international sales at the European Film Market at the Berlin Film Festival. Producers are Gabriela Bacher and “Passengers” producer Stephen Hamel.

Filming is set to start later this year. Ross, who made his directorial debut with “Frank & Lola,” is helming from a script by Scott Smith.

Reeves will portray an American diamond trader trying to sell blue diamonds of dubious origin to buyers in Russia, where the jewels and his partner disappear. He then journeys to Siberia and begins an affair with a cafe owner.

Reeves stars in the upcoming actioner “John Wick: Chapter 2,” which Lionsgate opens on Feb. 10. Laurence Fishburne also stars in the film, marking their first on-screen reunion since the “The Matrix” trilogy.

He’s also in Marti Noxon’s anorexia drama “To the Bone,” which premiered at Sundance and sold to Netflix.

Ross wrote and directed “Frank & Lola,” starring Michael Shannon and Imogen Poots. The film premiered at Sundance last year and was released through Universal.

Reeves and Ross are repped by WME, while Ross is managed by MGMT.