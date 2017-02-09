Lionsgate has acquired U.S. distribution rights to the Keanu Reeves auto racing movie “Rally Car” at the start of the Berlin Film Festival.

The movie will be directed by Olivier Megaton from a script by Jeremy Lott based on a treatment by Stephen Hamel. Reeves is starring and producing through his Company Films along with Stephen Hamel (“Passengers) and Mark Gao and Gregory Ouanhon of Fundamental Films. Gary Glushon will executive produce.

“Rally Car” tells the story of a self-centered American NASCAR driver who revitalizes his career by entering an international Rally Car race across the face of China, and learns to win as part of a team when he joins forces with a young Chinese woman who yearns to become a driver herself. The film will shoot in China and the United States.

Lionsgate opens “John Wick: Chapter 2,” which re-teams Reeves with “Matrix” co-star Laurence Fishburne, on Friday. Megaton directed “Transporter 3” for Lionsgate along with “Columbiana,” “Taken 2” and “Taken 3.”

“We are thrilled to be in business once again with Keanu Reeves, who is extraordinary in the John Wick franchise, and we believe ‘Rally Car’ has tremendous potential to see Keanu in action once again, this time behind a steering wheel,” said Lionsgate’s Jason Constantine, president of acquisitions and co-productions. “Jeremy has done a great job with the screenplay featuring a multinational cast of characters and we’re happy to have Olivier directing another great movie for us.”