Kaya Scodelario, Josh Hutcherson to Star in Action-Romance ‘Die in a Gunfight’

Kaya Scodelario, Josh Hutcherson, Olivia Munn, and Helen Hunt are starring in the action-romance “Die in a Gunfight” as an update on William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.”

The Mark Gordon Company is producing the film, with photography set to begin next month in Boston. Collin Schiffli will direct the film. His 2014 movie “Animals” won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2014 SXSW Film Festival.

Producers are Mark Gordon and Allyson Seeger of Sunday Night. Sara Smith of Mark Gordon Company will be an executive producer.

Scodelario and Hutcherson will play the star-crossed lovers who share an eagerness to break from the confines of their lives that fuels their passion for each other and leads to an all-out struggle for their love against a backdrop of corporate espionage, revenge, and a long-standing feud between their families. Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, who teamed on Marvel’s upcoming “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” wrote the screenplay.

Shakespeare first published “Romeo and Juliet” as a play in 1597. It has been adapted numerous times by Hollywood, most notably by George Cukor, Franco Zeffirelli, Baz Luhrmann, and Renato Castellani.

“We are delighted to assemble a top tier cast and creative team to bring this vibrant and passionate film to life. Showcasing exhilarating action and timeless emotional themes, ‘Die in a Gunfight’ will surely resonate with audiences around the world,” said Gordon.

Scodelario teams with Dylan O’Brien in the “Maze Runner” franchise and starred in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” Hutcherson is best known for starring in the four “Hunger Games” movies.

Gordon’s credits include the upcoming “Molly’s Game” and “Murder on the Orient Express.” Previous credits include “Saving Private Ryan,” “2012,” “Source Code,” and “The Patriot.

Scodelario, Hutcherson, Munn, and Hunt are represented by CAA. Scodelario is also represented by Curtis Brown in the U.K. and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman, LLP; Hutcherson by the Beddingfield Company and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller; and Munn by Atlas Artists. Schiffli is repped by ICM Partners, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller. Barrer and Ferrari are repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Eric Suddleson.