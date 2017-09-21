Katie Lovejoy to Write ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Retelling ‘The Season’ for Warner Bros. (EXCLUSIVE)

Katie Lovejoy will pen the adaptation of “The Season” for Warner Bros. with Temple Hill producing, sources tell Variety.

The project is described as a modern retelling of “Pride and Prejudice” set in Texas high society. Adapted from the book published in 2016 by Jonah Lisa Marsh and Stephen Dyer, “The Season” follows Megan McKnight, a soccer star with Olympic dreams, but she’s not a girly girl. So when her Southern belle mother secretly enters her in the Dallas debutante season, she’s furious — and has no idea what she’s in for. Her attitude gets her on probation with the mother hen of the debs, and she is given a month to prove she can ballroom dance, display impeccable manners, and curtsey like a proper Texas lady or she’ll get the boot and disgrace her family.

Pete Harris and John Fischer are overseeing the project for Temple Hill.

A rising star in the screenwriter world, Lovejoy broke onto the scene with her blacklist script “The Arsonist’s Love Story.” While script is still without a studio, her work on it impressed Warner Bros. so much that they tapped her to adapt YA film “The Selection,” which has “Me Before You” helmer Thea Sharrock on board to direct.

She is also set to write “In Sight” at Universal with Neil Meron and Craig Zadan producing. Lovejoy is repped by CAA and Myman Greenspan.