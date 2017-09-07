Katie Holmes, Jean Reno to Star in Action-Thriller ‘Doorman’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Katie Holmes and Jean Reno will star in the female-driven action-thriller “Doorman,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Double Dutch International is handling sales at the Toronto Film Festival. Japanese director Ryûhei Kitamura is helming and will be at the fest with his film “Downrange” as part of the Midnight Madness lineup.

The producers are Harry Winer (“Space Camp”) of Smash Media and DDI’s Jason Moring (“A Quiet Passion”). Michael Emerson and Mike Sears of M3 are executive producing.

“Doorman,” currently in pre-production, tells the story of an officer in the Marines who encountered traumatic events while serving her country and returns home looking for an opportunity to heal. She seeks refuge as a doorman at a historic New York apartment building until she encounters mercenaries intent upon destroying everything in their way, in order to retrieve precious art hidden in the walls of building.

The screenplay is written by Lior Chefetz, Joe Swanson, and Harry Winer, with a story by Greg Williams and Matt McAllester.

“‘Doorman’ is not only a smart thriller but action-packed, which is why it attracted such strong talent,” Moring said.

Holmes is repped by ICM Partners, Untitled Entertainment, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Reno is repped by Paradigm, Gateway Management Company, and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler & Feldman. Kitamura is repped by ICM and Infinity Management International.

