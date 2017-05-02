‘Vikings’ Star Katheryn Winnick Joins John Travolta’s ‘Speed Kills’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Vikings” star Katheryn Winnick has joined John Travolta, Mira Sorvino, and Jordi Molla aboard speedboat racing saga “Speed Kills,” Variety has learned.

John Luessenhop is directing from a script he co-wrote with David Aaron Cohen. Production is launching in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Miami Beach, Florida, on May 30.

Hannibal Classics’ Richard Rionda Del Castro is producing the film with Oscar Generale and Luillo Ruiz of the Pimienta Film Company in Puerto Rico. Travolta will executive produce alongside Anson Downes and Linda Favila as well as Walter Josten of Blue Rider Pictures and Hannibal’s Patricia Eberle, Cam Cannon, Lindsey Roth, Farouk Hadef, Jamal Sannan, and Grace Collins.

Hannibal Classics has been selling the worldwide rights to the picture and expects sales to be completed worldwide by the end of the Cannes Film Festival.

“Speed Kills” is inspired by the life of speedboat racing champion Donald Aronow, who also created boat brands including Donzi Marine, Blue Thunder, and Cigarette. Winnick is set to play the role of Lillian Aronow, a former Wilhelmina model and the second wife of Aronow.

Winnick has a role in the upcoming film “The Dark Tower.” Her other film credits include “Love and Other Drugs” and “Killers.” Winnick is repped by CAA and Alchemy Entertainment.

Rionda Del Castro’s previous films include “USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage,” “Vengeance: A Love Story,” “Heist,” and “Tokarev.”

