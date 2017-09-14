Kate Winslet Selected for Actors Inspiration Award by SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
The SAG-AFTRA Foundation will bestow its Actors Inspiration Award to Kate Winslet, highlighting her career achievements and honoring her charitable work.

The foundation will present the trophy at its Patron of the Artists Awards celebration on Nov. 9 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. The organization had already announced plans to honor director/producer Judd Apatow, director Kathryn Bigelow, and Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos for their roles in supporting actors and performing artists in their careers.

Winslet has been nominated for seven Academy Awards, winning for her role as Hanna Schmitz in Stephen Daldry’s 2008 “The Reader.” She was first nominated for “Sense and Sensibility” in 1996, followed by “Titanic,” “Iris,” “Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind,” “Little Children” and “Steve Jobs.”

She also won an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award for best zctress for her portrayal of the title role in the
HBO mini-series “Mildred Pierce.” Winslet will be seen next in Hany Abu-Assad’s “The Mountain Between Us” opposite Idris Elba and Woody Allen’s “Wonder Wheel” opposite Justin Timberlake and Juno Temple.

The award also recognizes Winslet’s dedication and commitment to philanthropic activities ranging from global causes like her own Golden Hat Foundation working for children with autism and their families, and charities in the U.K. such as Cardboard Citizens.

SAG-AFTRA Foundation President JoBeth Williams said, “Kate has been a game changer and role model in our industry, setting a sterling example for all artists and leaders to use their influence to give back to the greater welfare of others. We look forward to presenting her with this award for all she has accomplished, and all she has given back.”

