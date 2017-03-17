Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis are teaming up for a new movie. The “SNL” and “Bad Moms” stars will topline the upcoming action-comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” sources confirm to Variety.

Lionsgate recently acquired the package and will distribute the film.

Susanna Fogel, best known for her work on ABC Family’s “Chasing Life”, will direct the original project and co-write the script with David Iserson.

“The Spy Who Dumped Me” follows two best friends who take on a spy mission after one’s ex turns out to be a spy.

Imagine Entertainment will produce the feature.

more to come…