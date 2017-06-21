Kat Graham Joins Forest Whitaker, Theo James in Netflix’s ‘How It Ends’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kat Graham
Kat Graham has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller “How It Ends,” also starring Forest Whitaker and Theo James.

The film follows James as a young man desperate to get home to his pregnant wife (Graham) after an apocalyptic event turns roads to mayhem. Forest Whitaker plays Graham’s father.

Graham is best known for her role as Bonnie Bennett in The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries,” and has also acted in “17 Again,” “The Roommate” with Leighton Meester, and “Honey 2.” She recently played Jada Pinkett in the Tupac Shakur biopic “All Eyez on Me.”

Graham also has a burgeoning singing career, including a performance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2012 following a stint as a supporting act for The Black Eyed Peas on their 2007 tour. She is currently working on a debut album and released a single, “Power,” in 2013.

“How It Ends” is directed by David M. Rosenthal from a script by Brooks McLaren. The project is being produced by Paul Schiff, Tai Duncan, Kelly McCormick, and Patrick Newall, with executive production from Sierra’s Nick Meyer and Marc Schaberg. Sierra/Affinity developed the project with Paul Schiff Productions and is handling worldwide sales and financing.

Netflix acquired worldwide rights in January. Production begins in July in Winnipeg.

Graham is repped by WME and Brillstein.

