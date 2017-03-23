Karl Urban, Sofia Vergara and Andy Garcia have signed on to star in the revenge thriller “Bent.” Bobby Moresco is attached to direct.

Producers are Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi’s through their Ambi Media Group and Joseph O’Donnell’s Deadly Codes Productions.

Moresco, who won a best original screenplay Oscar for “Crash,” will direct the film from a screenplay he wrote himself, based on characters created by O’Donnell.

“Bent” is aimed at capturing the classic noir tradition in a redemptive tale of of a shamed and discredited narcotics detective, played by Urban. Upon his release from prison, he makes plans to seek revenge on the accuser who framed him and killed his partner and investigates the mysterious car bomb murder of a local bookie’s sister — discovering that the murder is connected to an elaborate conspiracy involving high-stakes treason with major international implications.

Vergara will play a ruthless, seductive government agent, who may or may not be on the side of Urban’s character. Garcia will portray his mentor, a retired cop who’s fought corruption his entire career.

Iervolino said, “‘Bent’ delivers on the best of film noirs — a main character driven by revenge, who is forced to choose between the truth he knows, the evidence against that truth, and the woman he loves most in the world. Karl, Sofia and Andy are a powerful onscreen trio who have a rich story to work with, thanks to the brilliant story and characters created by Bobby and Joseph.”

Principal photography will commence this month in Rome.

Urban is represented by UTA. Garcia is represented by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Vergara is represented by UTA and management company Latin World Entertainment. Moresco is represented by ICM and Primary Wave Entertainment.