L.A.-based production company Karga Seven Pictures has launched a new production venture in Turkey, opening a permanent production office in Istanbul, parent company Red Arrow Entertainment Group announced Thursday.

Karga Seven Turkey will produce original content, including feature films, scripted and factual television, documentaries, game shows, and branded content for mobile and digital platforms. The new operation will be headed by Tamer Uner as president, Ozer Sata as CEO and Todd Cohen as chief creative officer. Cohen previously served with the company as Karga’s executive vice president of development.

“We have a strong and passionate connection to Turkey,” said Karga founding partner Emre Sahin. “I grew up in Turkey, and we’ve produced two feature films there [2015’s “Takim: Mahalle Askina!” and “The Team,” both directed by Sahin] as well as commercials and several non-fiction shows. With the country being the second-largest producer of television dramas in the world, it’s the perfect opportunity for us to enter the Turkish market.”

Karga intends the Turkey office’s slate to exploit opportunities for international co-productions as well as being tailored to the local market. Red Arrow Intl. will handle global distribution of Karga Seven Turkey’s productions.

“The Turkish TV market is a very interesting environment for us,” said Henrik Pabst, managing director of Red Arrow Intl. “Red Arrow’s partnership with Karga Seven and their exciting new venture will help us to broaden our international slate of world-class content.”