Variety will host a live chat on Facebook on Thursday with Justin Timberlake, who’s up for an Oscar this year for “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster, his co-writers and producers for the “Trolls” theme song, will join him.

Timberlake had worked with Martin back in his NSYNC days. Schuster, also known as Shellback, has collaborated with Martin working with Adele, Maroon 5, and other artists.

The Q&A will be streamed right here as well as on Variety’s Facebook page beginning at approximately 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET.