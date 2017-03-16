“Star Trek Beyond” director Justin Lin has come on board to direct Netflix’s police drama “The Stand Off” based on a script written by “Black Swan” screenwriter Mark Heyman.

The story is set in 1969 when the Los Angeles Police Department’s newly formed Special Weapons and Tactics team attempted to raid the Los Angeles Headquarters of the Black Panther Party. The raid, conducted by several hundred officers, resulted in a shoot-out that lasted several hours along with the arrests of six members of the party on charges of conspiracy to murder police officers, as well as possession of illegal weapons.

The Panthers’ lawyers, including a young Johnnie Cochran, argued successfully at trial that the group had merely exercised its right to self-defense.

Lin is producing through his Perfect Storm Entertainment company with Material Pictures’ Tobey Maguire and Matthew Plouffe, and Ben Shields Caitlin. PSE’s Mary Lee will oversee the project.

The deal comes with Netflix having closed its deal to hire Scott Stuber as Netflix’s head of features.

Lin’s directing credits include “Better Luck Tomorrow” and four of the “Fast and Furious” movies. He’s also an executive producer on the CBS series “Scorpion.”

CAA and Cinetic rep Lin. CAA and Grandview rep Heyman. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

