‘Justice League’: Zack Snyder Steps Away After Family Tragedy, Joss Whedon to Take Over

Zack Snyder is stepping away from Warner Bros. tentpole “Justice League” in order to deal with the death of his daughter, sources tell Variety.

Joss Whedon, who was recently tapped to direct “Batgirl” for the studio, will oversee the remainder of the film, which is currently in post-production.

Snyder’s daughter died of suicide in March and the director, along with his wife Deborah, who is also a producer on the film, have decided to take a break from the film in order to deal with the sudden tragedy.

Filming on “Justice League” had already finished, and Snyder was in the throes of post-production in order to meet the film’s Nov. 17 release date. Whedon will now oversee a handful of reshoots that had already been scheduled prior to Synder’s daughter’s death, as well as the post-production process.

There are no plans to push the release date at this time.

Autumn Snyder died by suicide in March at age 20. Her death has been kept private, even as the movie was put on a two-week break for the Snyder familyto deal with the tragedy.