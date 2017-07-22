‘Justice League’ Trailer Shows Off DC Comics Big Bad Steppenwolf

Warner Bros. and DC Comics dropped the largest trailer for “Justice League” yet at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

The 4-minute preview of the fifth film in the DC Comics Extended Universe focused mainly on Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and the Flash, but also introduced fans to the movie’s main villain, Steppenwolf.

In the clip, Wonder Woman can be seen rescuing children from an explosive robbery before meeting up with Batman to assemble the Justice League. Action shots also showed Aquaman swimming underwater and the Flash and Cyborg learning to hone their powers.

Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, and Jason Momoa will be joined by fellow DCEU actors Henry Cavill, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, and J. K. Simmons in “Justice League” when it flies into theaters Nov. 17.

Joss Whedon will oversee the completion of “Justice League” after former director Zack Snyder was forced to step away from the film following the death of his daughter in March. Filming had already finished before his exit. The script was written by Chris Terrio.

The “Justice League” trailer can be viewed above.