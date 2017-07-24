‘Justice League,’ ‘Walking Dead’ Among Most Tweeted Topics at Comic-Con

As a mecca for fans of franchises ranging from Marvel to “Star Trek,” it’s no surprise that San Diego Comic-Con’s output of teasers, panels, and meet and greets would foster an explosion of tweets. Topping this year’s outpouring of excitement with the most tweets were properties that revealed new trailers or are supported by obsessive fandoms.

Marvel’s pantheon of offerings was pushed out by DC’s “Justice League” as the most-tweeted about movie, followed by “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Kingsman.” Warner Bros. released an SDCC-exclusive “Justice League” trailer, which may have prompted the tweets.

As for television, MTV’s “Teen Wolf,” with its massive following, beat out The CW’s “Supernatural,” “Arrow,” ABC’s “Once Upon A Time,” and AMC’s “The Walking Dead” as the most-tweeted show. The series’s main star, Dylan O’Brien, was also the most-tweeted about celebrity at SDCC. A perennial fan favorite, O’Brien surprised attendees at the final “Teen Wolf” panel in Hall H, probably causing fans to take to their phones to express their excitement. O’Brien was followed by Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, stars of “Supernatural;” Tyler Posey, O’Brien’s “Teen Wolf” co-star; and Misha Collins, another fan favorite and “Supernatural” star.

Batman was the most-tweeted about character, followed by Tony Stark, Wonder Woman, Megazord (a character from Power Rangers), and Deadpool. Ben Affleck put an end to rumors that he was being forced out of the Batman role in the DCEU during the Justice League panel, likely to the delight of some and disappointment of others. Notably, Deadpool as a film franchise didn’t make an appearance at SDCC; however, it was revealed at the Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends panel that Deadpool and Spider-Man would be feuding in the new Marvel Legacy relaunch of the Spider-Man vs. Deadpool comics.

Check out the full lists below.

