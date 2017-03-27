Warner Bros. mega-tentpole “Justice League” dominated social media chatter last week with more than 201,000 new conversations, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

The studio released teaser videos and posters on March 23-24, kicked off by a teaser of Batman tossing Aquaman his trident, followed by a full trailer on March 25.

Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher star in “Justice League.” Amy Adams, Amber Heard, Jeremy Irons, J.K. Simmons, and Willem Dafoe also appear in the pic. Zack Snyder began shooting “Justice League” in April from a script by Chris Terrio. The film hits theaters on Nov. 17.

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” starring Affleck as Batman and Cavill as Superman, turned out to be mildly disappointing for Warner Bros., grossing $870 million worldwide. Snyder directed from Terrio’s screenplay, which introduced Gadot as Wonder Woman, and briefly Momoa as Aquaman and Miller as the Flash.

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” generated an impressive 85,000 new conversations last week, thanks to the release of teaser posters on March 24. The reboot of the franchise, starring Tom Holland, has already produced more than 1.23 million new conversations, with more than three months remaining before the July 7 release.

Disney-Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” generated 39,000 new conversations last week following the release of new images and posters, including an Empire magazine cover on March 21, as well as an extended clip on March 24. The sequel, with Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, and Vin Diesel returning, opens May 5, three years after the original took in a surprisingly strong $770 million worldwide.

Paramount’s “Baywatch” generated 33,000 new conversations, thanks to a teaser poster on March 20 and a new trailer on March 22. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, the action-comedy reboot of the TV series opens May 26.

Paramount’s fantasy “Ghost in the Shell,” starring Scarlett Johansson, produced 20,000 new conversations last week ahead of its March 31 launch.

Universal’s “The Fate of the Furious” generated 19,000 new conversations — pushing it to a total of 970,000 — as it released “Gang Up” off of the soundtrack on March 23, featuring Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, and PnB Rock. The film, which opens April 14, stars Vin Diesel, Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and franchise newcomers Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.