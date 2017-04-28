‘Justice League’ Star Ray Fisher Signs With CAA

Rising star Ray Fisher has signed with Creative Artists Agency.

Fisher is best known for his role as Victor Stone/Cyborg in the DC cinematic universe. He made his feature film debut in Warner Bros.’ “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” last year and will reprise that role in the upcoming “Justice League” film, due out Nov. 17. The ensemble cast includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Amy Adams, Willem Dafoe, and Jesse Eisenberg.

Fishers is also signed to star as Cyborg in a standalone “Cyborg” movie from Warner Bros. and DC. That project was announced in 2014 by the studio, but it has not yet moved into pre-production or been dated.

Fisher, a native of New Jersey, gained notice after receiving strong reviews for his portrayal of Muhammad Ali in the off-Broadway production of “Fetch Clay, Make Man” at the New York Theatre Workshop in 2013. He gained 20 pounds of muscle in order to play the part.

Fisher also appeared in 2015 in ABC’s “The Astronaut Wives Club.”

His lawyer is David Weber of Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Fisher was previously unrepresented.