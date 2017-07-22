Warner Bros. Assembles New ‘Justice League’ Poster

Warner Bros. has assembled a new poster for “Justice League,” complete with five of DC Comics’ most iconic heroes. The poster was revealed at day three of Comic-Con in San Diego.

Saturday’s poster joins Batman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman together behind the words “You Can’t Save The World Alone.” The new tagline also shows the modern symbols for each of the five featured superheroes, as well as Superman.

Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, and Jason Momoa will be joined by fellow DC Comics Extended Universe actors Henry Cavill, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, and J. K. Simmons in “Justice League” when it flies into theaters Nov. 17.

Joss Whedon will oversee the completion of “Justice League” after former director Zack Snyder was forced to step away from the film following the death of his daughter in March. Filming had already finished before his exit. The script was written by Chris Terrio.

The Warner Bros. Comic-Con panel takes place in Hall H at 11:30 a.m. PT Saturday.

The “Justice League” poster can be viewed in full below.