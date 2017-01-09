As the anticipation builds for the official trailer release of Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment’s “Justice League,” the teaser images continue to surface online — the latest featuring much of the time, except one notable character.

Related Content ‘Justice League’: The Flash Joins Batman, Wonder Woman in New Image

In the newest image for the film, originally released by USA Today, the superhero squad is depicted suited up and standing in a row, with a layer of fog on either end of Batman and Aquaman. The league is portrayed standing on the Flying Fox, the aircraft constructed by Batman to perform as their headquarters and transportation unit. Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in the film, also tweeted the image on Sunday.

“Geeking out!,” Fisher shared on his Twitter account on Sunday.

The image features Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Fisher), the Flash (Ezra Miller), and Aquaman (Jason Momoa).

Though Superman is clearly absent in the new image, the superhero has a record of returning to help the Justice League defeat their imminent threat— even after he has died (which seemingly happened in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”). When the early “Justice League” footage debuted last summer at San Diego Comic-Con, WB and DC disclosed an image (above) featuring the team that included Superman. Suffice to say, Man of Steel fans can probably rest easy: there are more than enough indicators to assume that Superman will be linking up with the team in the new film.

“Justice League” will hit theaters on Nov. 17. See the new image below.