‘Justice League’ Live: Watch Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot Meet Fans at Comic-Con

Watch Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and the rest of the Justice League meet fans and sign autographs at Comic-Con.

The actors playing the heroes in “Justice League” gathered on the Comic-Con floor following the massive Warner Bros panel in Hall H. Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, and Ray Fisher were all on hand to sign autographs, take photos, and meet fans of the films.

There was plenty of “Justice League” news to come out of the Warner Bros. The first footage from “Aquaman” was unveiled, a second “Justice League” trailer was released, and Ben Affleck commented on those rumors of him exiting the role of Batman.

“Justice League” hits theaters on November 17.