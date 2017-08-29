‘Justice League Dark’ Gets Script Polish From Gerard Johnstone

Film Reporter @krolljvar
Justice League Dark
Courtesy of DC Comics

Gerard Johnstone has been tapped to polish the script to Warner Bros.’ “Justice League Dark” movie, sources tell Variety.

Johnstone was one of the handful of directors in the running to helm the film and while the studio has decided to hold off on naming a director, execs were interested enough in Johnstone’s presentation to allow him to do a pass on the screenplay.

Related

Jared Leto Joker

Will Warner Bros. Confuse Fans With Two Joker Stories — and Its New DC Banner?

The studio has been courting directors over the past couple of months after Doug Liman left the project to focus on Lionsgate’s “Chaos Walking.” While plot details are being kept under wraps, “Dark Universe” revolves around the superhero team of John Constantine, Swamp Thing, Deadman, Zatanna, and Etrigan the Demon. The film will play a major role in the DC Cinematic Universe.

Constantine was played by Keanu Reeves in a 2005 movie, as well as by Matt Ryan in the NBC series “Constantine.” Swamp Thing has also had his own movie, with Dick Durock playing the creature in Wes Craven’s 1982 film.

Johnstone’s biggest credit to date is “Housebound,” which earned strong reviews in 2014 and caught the eye of Peter Jackson, who has championed Johnstone since the film’s release. Johnstone is repped by CAA, Key Creatives, and attorney George Davis at Nelson Davis. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad