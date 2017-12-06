‘Justice League’ Flies Past $200 Million at U.S. Box Office

Warner Bros.-DC Entertainment’s “Justice League” has crossed the $200 million mark at the North American box office, becoming the 10th movie this year to do so.

The superhero team-up hit the figure in 19 days, taking in $1.7 million at 3,820 locations on Tuesday. “Justice League” opened below forecasts with $93.8 million on its debut weekend on Nov. 15-17 in the seventh-largest domestic launch of 2017. It then declined by 56% in its second weekend and by 59% in its third weekend with Disney-Pixar’s “Coco” winning both frames.

“Justice League,” directed by Zack Snyder, teams up the DC characters in the same manner as Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers.” It’s been the lowest performer among the five films in the DC Extended Universe, with “Wonder Woman” grossing $285.3 million in its first 19 days in June and “Suicide Squad” taking in $267.3 million in its first 19 days last year.

Gal Gadot stars as Wonder Woman along with Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as the Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg as the superheroes unite to save the world. Warner Bros. has not disclosed the production cost, which is believed to be as much as $300 million.

“Justice League” has grossed another $370 million in international markets, led by China with $84 million, followed by Brazil with $25 million and Mexico with $18 million. Warner Bros. announced Monday that it had topped the $5 billion mark in worldwide grosses this year, led by “Wonder Woman” at $821 million, “It” with $694 million, and “Justice League” with $570 million.