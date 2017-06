The sequel to “Jurassic World” got an official title on Thursday morning — one year ahead of its expected release.

The new poster includes a tag line for the film: “Life finds a way.”

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is scheduled to hit theaters in exactly one year on June 22, 2018.

See the poster below:

In one year, life finds a way. pic.twitter.com/32Cu62xn1Y — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) June 22, 2017

