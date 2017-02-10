Buffalo Bill is looking to get prehistoric.

“Silence of the Lambs” actor Ted Levine has rounded out cast of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s next “Jurassic World” film, Variety has learned exclusively.

Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, and “The Get Down” actor Justice Smith have also recently joined returning stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, including who Levine will be playing in the sequel to the 2015 hit.

J.A. Bayona is on board to direct with Frank Marshall producing along with Pat Crowley and Belén Atienza. Colin Trevorrow, who helmed “Jurassic World,” penned the script with his writing partner, Derek Connolly.

Trevorrow will also executive produce with Steven Spielberg. VP of production Sara Scott is overseeing production on behalf of Universal.

“Jurassic World” blew away box office records, scoring the biggest domestic opening of all time with $208 million (that opening number has been surpassed since by only “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”). The film went on to make $1.67 billion worldwide — including $652 million in the U.S. — putting it in the top five highest-grossing films domestically and globally.

Levine is best known as the serial killer Buffalo Bill in the Oscar winning thriller “The Silence of the Lambs.” Other past credits include “Heat” and “Shutter Island.”

He is repped by Kass Management.