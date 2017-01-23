Daniella Pineda, who stars in the TBS comedy series “The Detour,” is set to join Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s next “Jurassic World” film in one of the new female lead roles.

Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, and “The Get Down” actor Justice Smith have also recently joined returning stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, including who Pineda will be playing in the sequel to the 2015 hit.

J.A. Bayona is on board to direct with Frank Marshall producing along with Pat Crowley and Belén Atienza. Colin Trevorrow, who helmed “Jurassic World,” penned the script with his writing partner, Derek Connolly.

Trevorrow will also executive produce with Steven Spielberg. VP of production Sara Scott is overseeing production on behalf of Universal.

“Jurassic World” blew away box office records, scoring the biggest domestic opening of all time with $208 million (that opening number has been surpassed since by only “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”). The film went on to make $1.67 billion worldwide — including $652 million in the U.S. — putting it in the top five highest-grossing films domestically and globally.

The job would mark Pineda’s first role in a major studio movie, having previously appeared in shorts and indies like the upcoming pic “Mr. Roosevelt.” Besides “The Detour,” Pineda has also appeared in the HBO series “High Maintenance.”

She is repped by Innovative Artists, Kirsten Ames Management, and Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams.