‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Watch the First Trailer

On Thursday, the prehistoric death trap of Jurassic World beckoned visitors back with a new trailer during Thursday Night Football.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is the sequel to “Jurassic World,” Colin Trevorrow’s 2015 reboot of the “Jurassic Park” franchise. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprise their roles as Owen and Claire, and Jeff Goldblum’s return as Ian Malcolm from the original film.

“These creatures were here before us,” Goldblum says in the new footage. “And if we’re not careful, they’re gonna be here after us.”

A teaser trailer was released on Sunday, which showed Owen and Claire running amid a stampede of dinosaurs as the island of Isla Nublar erupted around them in volcanic flames and smoke. On Tuesday, another teaser was released featuring Pratt and Howard trying to upload the trailer during a raptor attack and contained many references to the original “Jurassic Park” film.

Trevorrow previously teased fans with footage of Owen interacting with a young velociraptor.

J.A. Bayona is directing “Fallen Kingdom,” which also stars Justice Smith, James Cromwell, and Toby Jones. Trevorrow, who helmed “Jurassic World,” wrote the script for the sequel with Derek Connolly. The executive producers are Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow. Producers are Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley, along with Bayona’s producing partner Belén Atienza.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is set to release on June 22, 2018.