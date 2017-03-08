Director J.A. Bayona has unveiled the first photo from “Jurassic World 2,” showing a mysterious young girl in a natural history museum with her back turned to the camera.

The unidentified actress is apparently looking into the eyes of a triceratops skull. “So excited to show you this! A first look of the new Jurassic adventure,” Bayona wrote.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are reprising their roles, along with newcomers Toby Jones, James Cromwell, and Justice Smith. In honor of International Women’s Day, Howard also tweeted a behind-the-scenes photo of the girl and wrote, “‘Though she be but little, she is fierce!’ Inspired by this kind, intelligent, and inquisitive little lady.”

The studio is keeping details about the plot and new characters under wraps. “Jurassic World” hauled $1.67 billion worldwide in 2015 — the fourth-highest grossing film of all time, trailing only “Avatar,” “Titanic,” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Universal has already set a June 22, 2018, release date for the untitled project. “Jurassic World” director Colin Trevorrow wrote the script with Derek Connolly.

Producers are Frank Marshall, Pat Crowley, and Belen Atienza. Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow are exec producing, while VP Sara Scott is overseeing production on behalf of the studio.

Trevorrow hinted at a plot twist in a 2015 interview with Wired, where he mentioned B.D. Wong’s Dr. Wu character from the first movie.

“Dr. Wu says in the [first] film, when he’s warning Dr. Masrani, ‘We’re not always going to be the only ones who can make a dinosaur,'” he said. “I think that’s an interesting idea that even if we don’t explore fully in this film, there is room for this universe to expand.”