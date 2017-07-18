Juno Temple to Co-Star With Claire Foy in Steven Soderbergh’s Next Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

Juno Temple is set to co-star with “The Crown’s” Claire Foy in Steven Soderbergh’s next movie, sources tell Variety.

The official title of the pic, which Soderbergh will direct, is currently unknown, but sources says it has a working title of “Unsane.”

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but insiders say Soderbergh shot the entire film on an iPhone, similar to the indie hit “Tangerine.” The movie is also without a distributor, though the auteur may decide to self-distribute through his production banner Fingerprint Releasing.

Soderbergh has never shied away from experimenting with film; the director had no traditional script and used only non-professional actors for his 2005 production “Bubble.” After taking a break from filmmaking, Soderbergh looks to be back in full form with “Logan Lucky” bowing this August, his first film since 2013’s “Side Effects.”

Temple has a busy year ahead of her, including a starring role in Woody Allen’s next film “Wonder Wheel” and a big part in James Franco’s “The Pretenders.” She is also starring in the Amazon series “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.”

Temple was seen earlier this year in HBO’s “Vinyl” as well as the Netflix movie “The Most Hated Woman in America.” She is repped by UTA and Troika.

News of the project and Foy’s involvement were first reported by the Tracking Board.

