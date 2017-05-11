Julia Roberts Attached to Adaptation of Cynthia Swanson’s ‘The Bookseller’

Staff Editor
Julia Roberts TV show
James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Julia Roberts will be returning to the big screen in Crystal City Entertainment’s adaptation of “The Bookseller.” It was announced Thursday that the production company optioned Cynthia Swanson’s romance novel, with Roberts already attached to star and produce.

“The Bookseller” tells the story of Kitty Miller, a single woman in the ’60s who dreams of marriage and motherhood all while running a bookstore with her best friend, Frieda. Swanson’s debut immediately became a New York Times bestseller when it was released in March 2015. HarperCollins published “The Bookseller.”

Related

Pretty Woman Anniversary

‘Pretty Woman’: Looking Back at Julia Roberts’ Star-Making Role

Roberts will produce alongside Red OM Films partners Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill. Crystal City’s Jonathan Rubenstein and Ari Pinchot will also produce. There is currently no screenwriter attached.

The Academy Award-winning actress was last seen in 2016’s “Mother’s Day” and “Money Monster,” and can currently be heard in “Smurfs: The Lost Village.”

CAA reps both Roberts and Swanson, and will handle the film’s domestic distribution rights. Roberts is additionally repped by Engelman & Company and Hirsch, Wallerstein, Hayum, Matlof, & Fishman. Swanson is also repped by Susanna Einstein of Einstein Literary Management. Rob Garson of GS2Law represented Crystal City in the deal.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad