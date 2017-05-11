Julia Roberts Attached to Adaptation of Cynthia Swanson’s ‘The Bookseller’

Julia Roberts will be returning to the big screen in Crystal City Entertainment’s adaptation of “The Bookseller.” It was announced Thursday that the production company optioned Cynthia Swanson’s romance novel, with Roberts already attached to star and produce.

“The Bookseller” tells the story of Kitty Miller, a single woman in the ’60s who dreams of marriage and motherhood all while running a bookstore with her best friend, Frieda. Swanson’s debut immediately became a New York Times bestseller when it was released in March 2015. HarperCollins published “The Bookseller.”

Roberts will produce alongside Red OM Films partners Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill. Crystal City’s Jonathan Rubenstein and Ari Pinchot will also produce. There is currently no screenwriter attached.

The Academy Award-winning actress was last seen in 2016’s “Mother’s Day” and “Money Monster,” and can currently be heard in “Smurfs: The Lost Village.”

CAA reps both Roberts and Swanson, and will handle the film’s domestic distribution rights. Roberts is additionally repped by Engelman & Company and Hirsch, Wallerstein, Hayum, Matlof, & Fishman. Swanson is also repped by Susanna Einstein of Einstein Literary Management. Rob Garson of GS2Law represented Crystal City in the deal.