Judi Dench to Receive Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Kirk Douglas Award

On Wednesday, the Santa Barbara International Film Fest announced that Dame Judi Dench will receive the 12th annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film. The award will be presented on Nov. 30 at a black-tie gala dinner at the Bacara Resort and Spa.

The Kirk Douglas Award was first given in 2006 and has been used to honor an individual who is considered to be a “lifelong contributor to cinema through their work in front of the camera, behind, or both.” Warren Beatty, Jane Fonda, Jessica Lange, Forest Whitaker, Robert DeNiro, Michael Douglas, Harrison Ford, Quentin Tarantino, Ed Harris, and John Travolta have all previously received the award.

Dench is best known for her numerous appearances as M in the James Bond franchise, as well as her roles in “Shakespeare in Love” and “Philomena.”

“I am especially delighted to learn that Dame Judi Dench will accept the award that bears my name. She is a consummate artist of stage and screen who is a particular favorite of mine,” says Kirk Douglas, original award recipient. “I wish I could have had the joy of working with her, but I am happy for the pleasure of seeing my name coupled with hers in support of the Santa Barbara Film Festival.”

The 33rd annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place from Jan. 31 through Feb. 10.