Jude Law Joins Elle Fanning and Selena Gomez in Woody Allen’s Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Jude Law is set to join Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, and Timothée Chalamet in Woody Allen’s next feature, sources tell Variety.

The still-untitled project will be the third film that Allen directs for Amazon Studios. The company previously worked with Allen on “Cafe Society” and the upcoming “Wonder Wheel.”

As is the case with all of Allen’s films at this stage of development, a title and logline are not yet available, though sources say the plot could revolve around a coming-of-age love story. Details regarding Law’s role are also currently unknown.

The pic follows “Wonder Wheel,” which will premiere as the closing night film of the New York Film Festival in October. That drama stars James Belushi, Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake, and Kate Winslet and is set in 1950s Coney Island. It was produced by Letty Aronson, Erika Aronson, and Ed Walson and will be released also by Amazon on Dec. 1.

Law is currently filming the sequel to “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” where he plays a younger version of wizard Albus Dumbledore, a role made famous by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the Harry Potter movies. He is also still attached to star in a third “Sherlock Holmes” film as Watson, which Warner Bros. is currently developing.

