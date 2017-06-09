Warner Bros. Promotes Digital Exec JP Richards to Chief Data Strategist

Warner Bros. has promoted its lead digital strategist, JP Richards, to the post of executive vice president, worldwide marketing and chief data strategist.

The studio made the announcement Thursday, a week after its highly successful opening of “Wonder Woman.” Warner Bros. parent Time Warner agreed in October to be acquired by AT&T for $85 billion.

Richards will report to Blair Rich, president of worldwide marketing. He joined the studio in 2015 as exec VP of worldwide digital marketing. In his new role, Richards will work with Rich on the development and execution of marketing efforts and with Sue Kroll, president of worldwide marketing and distribution, on setting marketing strategy for the division’s releases.

His new areas of oversight include worldwide promotional partnerships & alliances, integrated marketing, digital marketing, multi-cultural marketing, and marketing services. He will also add the job of chief data strategist to his responsibilities.

“JP is a born collaborator, dynamic marketing strategist and recognized leader, not only in the digital arena where he has led ground breaking campaigns over the past two years, but across all of marketing,” said Rich. “This promotion will allow us to tap into—and benefit from—his broad marketing expertise. We’ll look to him to help us understand, adapt and create strategies to the changing ways people are interacting with content, media and marketing activations at every touch point of our global campaigns.”

Along with “Wonder Woman,” Richards has worked on the campaigns for “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Suicide Squad,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “San Andreas,” “Lights Out,” “Creed,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “The Conjuring 2,” “Central Intelligence,” and “The Lego Batman Movie.”

In his previous role, he established relationships with Google, Snap, Facebook, Oracle, and other marketing and technology partners. He has also spearheaded data driven marketing efforts across Warner Bros and Time Warner.

Prior to joining Warner Bros., he spent 12 years at Universal Pictures, most recently as senior VP of digital marketing, where he led digital campaigns for the “Bourne,” “Fast and Furious,” and “Despicable Me” franchises.