Joshua Satine Joins Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in Thriller ‘A Simple Favor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Joshua Satine
Six-year-old Joshua Satine has been cast in Lionsgate’s thriller “A Simple Favor” opposite Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, and Henry Golding, Variety has learned exclusively.

Satine will play the son of Kendrick’s mommy blogger character, who tries to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of her best friend, portrayed by Lively. Golding plays the husband of Lively’s character. The story is described as being a post-modern film noir with twists, betrayals, secrets, revelations, murder, and revenge

Paul Feig is directing the film. Feig and Jessie Henderson are producing through their Feigco production company. Jessica Sharzer wrote the script based on Darcey Bell’s book of the same name.

Fox 2000 was originally developing the project after buying the movie rights to “A Simple Favor” in a preemptive deal. The story is in the vein of Gillian Flynn’s 2012 novel “Gone Girl” and Paula Hawkins’ 2015 debut “The Girl on the Train” — two best-selling thrillers in which a female protagonist disappears from a seemingly perfect relationship, part of the “domestic noir” genre.

Satine has appeared on NBC’s “Chicago Med” and Netflix’s “Godless.” He will be seen in the upcoming indie feature “Stella’s Last Weekend” from writer/director Polly Draper with Nat and Alex Wolff starring.

Satine is represented by Abrams Artists Agency.

Marketplace

