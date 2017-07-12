Josh Wiggins, Darren Mann, Taylor Hickson Star in High-School Drama ‘GLO’

Josh Wiggins, Darren Mann, Taylor Hickson and Maria Bello are starring in the independent high-school drama “GLO,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The film is currently shooting in Sault Ste. Marie in Ontario with Keith Behrman directing from his own script. Allison Black is producing and Patrice Theroux, Hussain Amarshi, Nathan Morlando and Tom Spriggs are executive producing.

Wiggins and Mann are the leads, portraying two high school students who have been best friends since childhood. When something unexpected happens between the two of them and the whole school reacts, each friend must decide how to handle the scenario. Mann’s character is a star athlete on the high school swim team whose seemingly perfect life is challenged along with his beliefs in friendship, family and love.

Wiggins broke out in 2014’s “Hellion” and 2015’s dog drama “Max.” Hickson starred as Meghan Orlovsky in “Deadpool” in her first speaking role.

Mann starred last year in “Hello Destroyer,” which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and is set to appear in Mar Vista Entertainment’s “The Wiccan” as a day laborer who joins with friends while investigating a spooky old house on Halloween night. Mann will also joins an ensemble cast opposite Brittany Benjamin, Brent Bailey and Josh Crotty for the romantic action-comedy “Twisted Blues,” which centers on an expat artist living in Dubai whose forced to take up mixed martial arts to defend herself.

Wiggins is repped by UTA. Mann is repped by APA and Webster Talent in Canada.