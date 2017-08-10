Josh Brolin Says James Cameron Called Him ‘Names’ After He Turned Down ‘Avatar’

Josh Brolin has no problem discussing on-set tension, as he proved in an interview with Esquire.

The “Sicario” actor recounted an incident involving James Cameron, who apparently was not too happy when Brolin turned down a role in the “Avatar” sequels.

“James Cameron’s f—ing calling me this name and that name,” he said. “Whatever.”

The actor, who will play Cable in the upcoming “Deadpool 2,” isn’t afraid of repercussions, either. “If James Cameron came to me and said, ‘Hey, man, why’d you say that?’ I’d go, ‘Because it happened,'” Brolin said.

Brolin has been teasing his transformation into Cable for weeks; the role as a psychic mercenary required both intense physical upkeep and extensive prosthetics. “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds finally revealed Brolin’s complete look Monday on social media. “Your premium #Cable provider,” Reynolds captioned the photo.

“Deadpool 2,” directed by David Leitch and also starring Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Julian Dennison, and Jack Kesy, will grace screens on June 1, 2018.

Brolin will also star in “Only the Brave,” which tells the story of 19 elite firefights who died battling a wildfire blaze in Arizona. Written by Ken Nolan and directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film also stars Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, and Jeff Bridges. “Only the Brave” — previously titled “No Exit” — hits theaters on Oct. 20.