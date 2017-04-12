Joseph David-Jones has joined the cast of Denzel Washington’s crime drama “Inner City,” written and directed by Dan Gilroy.

Cross Creek will co-finance the film under its Sony deal, along with Charles King’s Macro and Lone Star Capital. Jennifer Fox is producing with Escape Artists’ Todd Black and Cross Creek’s Brian Oliver. Executive producers are Charles King and Kim Roth.

Washington stars as a driven, idealistic defense attorney who, through a tumultuous series of events, finds himself in a crisis after his partner has a heart attack — and soon uncovers details about the crusading law firm’s history that run afoul of his values of helping the poor and dispossessed. Colin Farrell, Ashton Sanders (“Moonlight”), and Andrew T. Lee (“This Is Us”) are also starring.

David-Jones can next be seen co-starring in Kathryn Bigelow’s upcoming Detroit riots film, titled “Detroit,” opposite John Boyega, Kaitlyn Dever, Anthony Mackie and John Krasinski as the film recounts the summer days of 1967.

David-Jones is also one of the newest cast members on the CMT series “Nashville as an up-and-coming musician, recording several songs. Previous credits include Lionsgate’s “The Divergent Series: Allegiant” opposite Shailene Woodley, Theo James, and Miles Teller. He also appeared as Connor Hawke on the CW series “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.”

David-Jones is represented by UTA and Luber Roklin Entertainment.