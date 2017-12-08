‘RoboCop’ Director Jose Padilha Boards Art Heist Movie ‘Master Thieves’

Brazilian director Jose Padilha has come on board to develop the art heist drama “Master Thieves” as a possible feature film for Sony.

Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl are producing the project, and David Beaubaire is overseeing the development for the studio.

The screenplay is by Wayne Lemon, based on the true story of the 1990 Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum heist in Boston when guards admitted two men posing as police officers. Once inside, the men tied up the guards and stole 13 pieces of art in an hour. It’s the biggest property crime in the history of the United States, with more than $500 million worth of art stolen, and it remains one of the greatest unsolved mysteries to this day. The art and culprits have never been found.

Padilha broke out for directing the Brazilian hits “Elite Squad” and “Elite Squad: The Enemy Within,” along with the 2014 remake of “RoboCop.” He won the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival for “Elite Squad” in 2008. He is also a producer on the Netflix series “Narcos” and directed the first two episodes of the drama.

Padilha is in post-production on “Seven Days in Entebbe” for Focus Features. That film, which open March 16, recounts the 1976 counter-terrorist hostage-rescue operation, and stars Rosamund Pike and Daniel Brühl.

Padilha is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content. Lemon is represented by WME.