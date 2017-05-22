Jordan Peele’s New Social Thriller Set for 2019 by Universal

After signing Jordan Peele to a first-look deal following the success of his directorial debut, “Get Out,” Universal has dated his next film for March 15, 2019.

Currently untitled, the movie’s plot details are being kept under wraps. Peele will write, direct, and produce the social thriller based on his original idea.

The pic will face stiff competition from Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel,” which opens the week before, and Millie Bobby Brown’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” which launches the following week.

“Get Out” opened at the top of the domestic box office in February, and the thriller has since become both a commercial and critical success, grossing almost $230 million worldwide. Under his new deal, Peele will also produce a wide range of movies for the studio through his Monkeypaw Productions, including several micro-budget projects with Jason Blum, as he did with “Get Out.”

Peele also recently announced plans to develop “Lovecraft Country,” a new HBO event series with Bad Robot’s J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson, and “Underground” co-creator and showrunner Misha Green. Peele broke out — along with Keegan-Michael Key — on the Comedy Central sketch series “Key & Peele.”