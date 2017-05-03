‘Get Out’ Filmmaker Jordan Peele Lands First-Look Deal With Universal

Jordan Peele
Universal Pictures has signed “Get Out” writer-director Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions banner to a first-look deal.

“Get Out” opened No. 1 at the domestic box office in February and the thriller has become a commercial and critical success, grossing more than $194.5 million worldwide.

“Through extraordinary imagination and fearless humor, Jordan has proven himself to be a game-changer who is driven to tell stories that are as commercially entertaining as they are disruptive and provocative,” Universal Pictures Chairman Donna Langley said. “The entire Universal family takes great pride in his incomparable filmmaking debut, and feel fortunate that this studio will be Jordan’s home for many years to come.”

Under the new deal, Universal is developing Peele’s next film, an untitled social thriller, which he will write, direct, and produce based on his original idea. In addition, Peele will also produce a wide range of movies for the studio through his Monkeypaw Productions, including several micro-budget projects with Jason Blum, as he did with “Get Out.”

“I’m incredibly honored to be partnering with Donna, Peter, and all of the brilliant folks at Universal,” Peele said. “I am thrilled to continue the work we started together on ‘Get Out’ — pushing the boundaries of storytelling, not only on the next film. but with all of Monkeypaw’s future projects.”

Peele and Monkeypaw Productions are represented by CAA, Principato-Young, and Jared Levine.

