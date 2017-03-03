With his directing debut “Get Out,” Jordan Peele stretches the conventions of the horror genre, tying in themes of racism and social injustices to make a pointed message about contemporary American society.

The film’s current ending is much different than one Peele originally had mind. On Buzzfeed’s Another Round podcast, cohost Tracy Clayton asks Peele about an alternate ending.

Peele shares that the original idea for the film came to mind during the beginning of the Obama administration, during a time which he said people were living in an illusion of a post-racial world.

Peele ultimately went with a final scene in which the lead character, Chris(Daniel Kaluuya), escapes the clutches of his captors, his white girlfriend’s (Allison Williams) family who lure black people to their neighborhood, with the goal of relocating their rich, white friends and family into the newly acquired bodies.

“In the beginning, when I was first making this movie the idea was, ‘Okay, we’re in this post-racial world, apparently.’ That was the whole idea,” he revealed. “People were saying, like, ‘We’ve got Obama so racism is over, let’s not talk about it.’ It’s a wrap. That’s what the movie was meant to address. These are all clues, if you don’t already know, that racism isn’t over.”

Peele said once he began writing and then shooting the film a few years ago, “It was a much more woke time,” citing the public discussions around the murders of Trayvon Martin and Mike Brown.

“So the ending in that era was meant to say, ‘Look, you think race isn’t an issue?,’” he continued. Well at the end, we all know this is how this movie would end right here.”

That earlier idea for the ending showed the cops arresting Chris for slaughtering his girlfriend and her family.

Peele revealed the reasons behind the ultimate decision to go with the current ending.

“It was very clear that the ending needed to transform into something that gives us a hero, that gives us an escape, gives us a positive feeling when we leave this movie,” he explained. “There’s nothing more satisfying than seeing the audience go crazy when Rod shows up.”