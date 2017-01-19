Jonathan Rhys Meyers is in final talks to take the lead role in police thriller “Blue on Blue” with Jon Amiel directing and Meyers Media Group producing.

Inspired by true events, “Blue on Blue” follows a corrupt police officer who uses his extensive charm and guile to ensnare an unsuspecting rookie cop in a daring web of deceit and betrayal. His ruthless ambition in the cover-up of another cop’s murder triggers a gang war that threatens to destroy the naive rookie.

Amiel will direct from a script by David Chisholm, based on a story by Edward Brehm, David Chisholm and Ethan Cohan. Lawrence Steven Meyers and Randy Dannenberg are producing for Meyers Media Group along with Brendan McDonald for McDonald Media.

Executive producers are John Evangelides and Jonathan Tybel; co-producers are Brehm and Cohan. Meyers Media Group is handling worldwide sales.

Meyers’ credits include Woody Allen’s “Match Point” alongside Scarlett Johansson, J.J. Abrams’ “Mission: Impossible III” and “Bend it Like Beckham.” He won a Golden Globe for his starring role in the CBS television miniseries “Elvis” and was nominated for a Globe for his role as King Henry VIII in Showtime’s “The Tudors,” in which he worked on multiple episodes for Amiel.

Meyers, a native of Ireland, will star alongside John Hurt in the upcoming Syrian spy drama “Damascus Cover.”

Meyers is represented by CAA and Brillstein Partners. Amiel is represented by Verve and Echo Lake Entertainment.