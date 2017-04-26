Hollywood Reacts to Oscar-Winning Director Jonathan Demme’s Death

Hollywood was quick to mourn the loss of the acclaimed director Jonathan Demme, who died of cancer complications.

Demme made about as big a splash in Hollywood as anyone ever has with 1991’s “The Silence of the Lambs” which earned five Oscars including best director for Demme. His follow-up, 1993’s “Philadelphia,” earned Tom Hanks his first Academy Award.

His most recent work behind the camera was an episode of the Fox police drama “Shots Fired,” which is scheduled to air on April 26 — the same day the director’s death was announced. He also recently filmed Justin Timberlake’s 2016 concert tour documentary “Justin Timberlake + the Tennessee Kids.” His most recent feature was the Meryl Streep starrer, “Ricki and the Flash.”

“Sad to hear that Jonathan Demme has passed,” wrote Elijah Wood minutes after the news broke.

“Rest In Peace, Jonathan Demme,” wrote James Wan. “Passing of a great cinematic artist.”

“Ted Demme and I were worried about making The Ref when his uncle Jonathan Demme said something profound: ‘Stop talking and start shooting,'” Denis Leary shared.

“I only worked with him once — he was just like his films: brilliant, curious & original. RIP Jonathan Demme — a truly great filmmaker,” Beau Willimon penned.

