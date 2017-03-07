Former “Amazing Race” contestant Jonathan Baker is launching a film fund that will be used to complete low and micro-budget projects, Variety has learned exclusively.

Baker has announced the formation of the Baker Entertainment Fund with $5 million in bank-sourced capital.

“We want to make the difference for indie, experimental, and genre filmmakers for whom a small strategic investment is critical to the production of their films,” Baker said.

The first project is “Becoming Iconic,” a documentary directed by Neal Thibedeau, which chronicles Baker’s life.

Baker recently directed the thriller “Inconceivable,” starring Nicolas Cage, Gina Gershon, Faye Dunaway and Nicky Whelan for Lionsgate Premiere.

His production entity Baker Entertainment Group has begun production on a documentary titled “Walking With the Directors” as an homage to a number of directors who either influenced or encouraged his career, including Adrian Lyne, Jodie Foster, Taylor Hackford, Warren Beatty and Michael Bay.

Baker has brought in former Relativity executive Daniel Herther to oversee Baker Entertainment Group’s film and television production and development.